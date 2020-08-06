Who's Who at The Root Institute

Glynda C. Carr

Photo : Courtesy Photo

Political strategist Glynda C. Carr is the co-founder of Higher Heights for America and Higher Heights Leadership Fund, the leading national organizations dedicated to building Black women’s collective political power from the voting booth to elected office. She is the co-creator of the #BlackWomenLead movement which is creating the environment for Black women to vote, run and lead.



Glynda is the former Executive Director of Education Voters of New York, a leading independent voice for school reform in the state. Prior to Education Voters, she was Chief of Staff to New York State Senator Kevin Parker (Brooklyn) where she also served as campaign manager for two of his successful re-election campaigns.

A sought-after speaker and trainer, she has also contributed to The Root, Ebony.com, and the Huffington Post. In 2018, she appeared on Essence magazine’s second annual Woke 100 list, saluting female changemakers.