'We Have Got to Make Sure We Are Flexing, Showing Our Power': Cory Booker Gets Political About Wealth Building in a Crisis at The Root Institute

For Sen. Cory Booker (D-N. J. ) our economic plight is a political issue.

With us living in a time where “it is harder to build wealth in this generation [than] in the past” Booker, during an interview with The Root Institute, added that we have to put pressure on our government and politicians to implement laws and initiatives to reduce racial wealth disparities.

In this wide-ranging interview that touches on everything from credit rating companies to baby bonds to reparations, Booker charges that African Americans have to “make sure we are flexing, showing our power” to our political leaders to force change.

