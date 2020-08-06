The Root Institute Chats Harnessing the Black Vote in 2020 With Glynda Carr, Judith Browne Dianis and Rashad Robinson

Judith Browne Dianis, Rashad Robinson and Glynda Carr Photo : Courtesy of Judith Browne Dianis, Rashad Robinson and Glynda Carr

What is at stake during the 2020 elections?

As we live in the midst of an uprising, which is a response to police killings of unarmed Black people (and a legacy of racism that has proliferated throughout the country), while being led by a man who refused to pay his respects to one of this country’s foremost Civil Rights leaders—perhaps this sounds like a loaded question.



Advertisement

One thing’s clear—the various elections (presidential, congressional, etc) of 2020 are not to be taken lightly.

To unpack this all, we’ve called upon Glynda Carr, Co-Founder & President of Higher Heights; Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of the Advancement Project; and Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change. Join us as we discuss the ways in which Black voters hold space in this incredibly hostile political climate.

Advertisement

Join us for this conversation, and others, at The Root’s first-ever Root Institute.

Be sure to subscribe here.