The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Presented in partnership with Target in association with EHE Health
The Root Institute

The Root Gets Together to Talk The Root Institute

daniellebelton
Danielle C. Belton
Filed to: The Root Institute
The Root Institute panama jackson Maiysha Kai Felice León Danielle Belton
With heavy-hitters like Stacey Abrams and Ava DuVernay, The Root Institute was a must-watch online event this past August and we at The Root were excited to be part of it. In this conversation with several of the hosts from the Institute—including The Root’s video producer and host Felice Leon, The Glow Up’s managing editor, Maiysha Kai, and Very Smart Brothas Senior Editor Panama Jackson—we talk about some of the most memorable moments, our favorite segments and other insider tidbits, as we rehash what it was like to celebrate black joy and achievement in our inaugural institute.

Danielle C. Belton

Editor-in-Chief of The Root.

