Taraji P. Henson Talks Mental Health, While Cory Booker Takes on the Health of Our Finances at The Root Institute

It’s week three of The Root Institute, meaning it’s time to talk about the health of our minds and our finances featuring actress Taraji P. Henson and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Both are joining me, The Root’s Editor-in-Chief Danielle Belton, for separate chats on issues crucial to our community—from erasing the stigma of mental illness to eradicating the historical inequities and wealth disparities that have existed in our society.

Debuting this afternoon, Henson—founder of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named for Henson’s father with a focus on mental health and well-being for African Americans—will speak candidly on her own efforts, including providing virtual therapy to Black people seeking treatment, or just someone to talk to in this difficult time of illness and isolation, thanks to COVID-19.

Booker will have his own candid conversation around financial health and what we all can do to put pressure on our government to create more equitable systems and fight against the discrimination African Americans often face when trying to build equity in themselves and their communities.

Then on Thursday, we will debut a conversation moderated by The Glow Up’s Maiysha Kai, featuring Planned Parenthood’s Alexis McGill Johnson, Joy Altimare of EHE Health and Dr. Joia Crear-Perry—speaking on historical disparities in health for our communities, as well as Black women’s health and how COVID-19 has impacted African Americans.

Ready to hear about these conversations and more? Sign up today!