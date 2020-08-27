'Let's Just Start A Dialogue': Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Director Julius Onah Get the Conversation Going About Social Justice

Director Julius Onah had no way of knowing back in 2019 how prescient his adapt ion of the play Luce would be in 2020—a story of how race and expectations due to one’s race impact one young man’s life.

In this conversation between me, Onah and Luce’s star, Kelvin Harrison Jr. we talk about the themes of the film and how they would have played out in the landscape of 2020 where protests against racial inequality have swept across the nation for months.

And if you haven’t seen Luce yet, don’t fret, Neon, which released Luce last year, is making the film free across several streaming platforms this week, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, FandangoNow, Redbox On Demand, Comcast, Charter, Verizon and Altice.

Check out the conversation above.