The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
the-root-institute-logo-white
Presented in partnership with Target in association with EHE Health
The Root InstituteSocial Impact

'Let's Just Start A Dialogue': Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Director Julius Onah Get the Conversation Going About Social Justice

daniellebelton
Danielle C. Belton
Filed to:The Root Institute
The Root InstituteluceKelvin Harrison Jr.Julius OnahSocial Justice
12
Save

Director Julius Onah had no way of knowing back in 2019 how prescient his adaption of the play Luce would be in 2020—a story of how race and expectations due to one’s race impact one young man’s life.

In this conversation between me, Onah and Luce’s star, Kelvin Harrison Jr. we talk about the themes of the film and how they would have played out in the landscape of 2020 where protests against racial inequality have swept across the nation for months.

Advertisement

And if you haven’t seen Luce yet, don’t fret, Neon, which released Luce last year, is making the film free across several streaming platforms this week, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, FandangoNow, Redbox On Demand, Comcast, Charter, Verizon and Altice.

Check out the conversation above.

Danielle C. Belton

Editor-in-Chief of The Root. Nerd. AKA "The Black Snob."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Welcome to The Root Institute, Featuring Interviews With Stacey Abrams, Cory Booker, Taraji P. Henson and Many More

Interracial Couple’s Home Receives Higher Appraisal After Removing All Signs of Blackness From the House—Including the Wife

Day 3 of the How to Make White Friends and Ignore Black Death Conference, aka the Republican National Convention

Nashville Police Break Into Black Woman’s Home During Botched Raid at Wrong Apartment (Sound Familiar?)

Kenosha Police Release Incomplete Report of Jacob Blake Shooting, Claims He Had a Knife in the Car; FBI to Investigate

Latest on Institute

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement