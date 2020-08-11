the-root-institute-logo-white
Lee Daniels Discusses How He Juxtaposes Art With Activism at The Root Institute

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Photo: Courtesy Lee Daniels Entertainment

Lee Daniels has something to say.

Known for the dramatic flair sprinkled throughout his art, the writer-director-producer never shies away from controversial and emotional topics as has been displayed in his works such as Empire, Star and Precious. Daniels has routinely prioritized the importance of telling real and gritty stories within the Black community, especially highlighting LGBTQ representation.

As a creator continuing to create during the pandemic (folks are on the lookout for upcoming works such as The United States vs. Billie Holiday and the Wonder Years reboot), Daniels recognizes that Hollywood is changing and he wants to make sure he is on the right side of history.

This month marks the first-ever The Root Institute, a virtual conference featuring enlightening discussions with some of the greatest minds in entertainment, politics, social justice and more.

Tune in after 5 p.m. today, Aug. 11, to see the intimate one-on-one convo with Lee Daniels.

There’s more to come! To register for The Root Institute please subscribe here.

