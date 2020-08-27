Director Julius Onah and Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. Talk Race and Aggressions Both Micro and Macro in Their Film Luce

Photo : Neon

As The Root Institute winds down for its final day, we’re happy to present a panel and film that is more relevant today in 2020 than it was in 2019 when it was first released. Direct Julius Onah’s adaptation of the play Luce, is a story of race, expectations and identity, wrapped up in a suspenseful, thoughtful film with the feeling of a thriller even though, as Onah points out, Luce never actually hurts anyone.



Advertisement

The folks at Neon, who released Luce last year are making the film free across several streaming platforms this week, and to commemorate it, we chatted with Onah and Luce’s star, Kelvin Harrison Jr., about the social justice themes of the film and how they continue to resonate.

You can check out the film on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, FandangoNow, Redbox On Demand, Comcast, Charter, Verizon and Altice.

Advertisement

And check for their interview with me, Danielle Belton, Editor-in-Chief of The Root later this afternoon at 5 p.m.