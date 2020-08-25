Beyond the Buzz: Vernā Myers and Reggie Van Lee Chat Diversity and Inclusion at The Root Institute

“There are some real difficult experiences that people have lived through because of the ‘-isms’ and because of white supremacy. And yet we need to find our bridge to one another.” —Vernā Myers, vice president of inclusion strategy, Netflix

Diversity and inclusion is all of the talk in corporate America, but how does one truly establish an inclusive and intersectional space?

Advertisement

Hint: Inclusion isn’t only about hiring Black folks.

In the words of Vernā Myers, Netflix’s vice president of inclusion strategy and The Root Institute panelist, “Diversity is being invited to the party. Inclusion is being asked to dance.”Are you invited to dance in your workspace?

Advertisement

For social impact week of The Root Institute, G/O’s head of multicultural sales, Michael Clark, engages longtime executives, Vernā Myers and Reggie Van Lee, (chief transformation officer at the Carlyle Group) in conversation about diversity and inclusion. This dialogue goes beyond the buzz.

Check out The Root’s entire social impact panel, above.

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!

