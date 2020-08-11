the-root-institute-logo-white
Ava DuVernay Talks to The Root Institute on How She Creates Art that Makes A Difference

Danielle C. Belton
“Art is the foundation of any movement,” is how director Ava DuVernay began our interview as we unpacked the transformative power of art—both in its ability to uplift and destroy.

DuVernay, personally, has been driven from the beginning of her film career to create art that uplifts and moves the culture forward with creativity, sensitivity and nuance, painting a more complete portrait of what it means to be Black in America today.

In this conversation between DuVernay and I, the editor-in-chief of The Root, for the entertainment and culture week of The Root Institute, we talk about everything from the role of Black critique in art to the power of image.

Check it out above and sign up here for more videos and updates on The Root Institute.

Danielle C. Belton

Editor-in-Chief of The Root. Nerd. AKA "The Black Snob."

