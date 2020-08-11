Ava DuVernay Gets Real About How Art Can Shape Perceptions at The Root Institute

Photo : Marie Claire 2018/Dani Brubaker

A visionary film director with an activist’s spirit, Ava DuVernay makes art that is rooted in her conscious. From limited miniseries like When They See Us, to TV dramas like Queen Sugar, to summer blockbusters like A Wrinkle in Time and documentaries, like The 13th, DuVernay crafts narratives with her people—and their past, present, and futures—in mind.

This week at The Root Institute, which encapsulates entertainment and culture, we have two high profile one-on-one conversations dropping, including the aforementioned DuVernay talking everything from cultural criticism to this current moment in TV and film for African Americans with me, The Root’s editor-in-chief, Danielle Belton. We also have Oscar-nominated d irector Lee Daniels in conversation with The Root’s entertainment writer Tonja Stidhum, and two great panels, both moderated by VSB’s Panama Jackson on Thursday covering Black j oy and the intersection of art and activism.

